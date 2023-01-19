The Hall County School District conducted safety audits at six of its schools on Jan. 19 with the assistance of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA), according to a press release.
The purpose of these unannounced audits is to identify areas for improvement and build upon existing safety and security protocols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.