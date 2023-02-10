Samford University had recognized 2,022 students who were named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester.
Locals named to the dean’s list included:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 10, 2023 @ 9:14 pm
Samford University had recognized 2,022 students who were named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester.
Locals named to the dean’s list included:
•Grace Robinson of Braselton
•Rebekah Crozier of Braselton
•Gavin Baker of Braselton
•Joy Bozeman of Hoschton
•Abigail Archer of Hoschton
•Lauren Wiggins of Jefferson
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The dean's list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.