The Jackson County and City of Commerce school systems have announced some updates to their end-of-year plans.
Neither Jackson County Comprehensive High School or East Jackson Comprehensive High School will hold their senior graduations in May, officials announced last week. System leaders said they would notify students by May 18 about plans for a possible June graduation.
Officials also said they are planning a "modified senior walk (ride)" to mark graduation for students.
COMMERCE
Commerce school officials released end-of-year information last week. The last day of instruction for Commerce primary and elementary students will be May 12. The last week of instruction for middle school and high school students will be May 1-7 with makeup work May 8-15.
The end of the grading period will be May 15 at all system schools. Primary school students can pick up report cards May 26 while elementary school students can get their report cards May 27.
