The National Society of High School Scholars has announced that Ivy Schwartz, of Hoschton, has been selected to become a member of the organization. The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated "outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment."
"On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Ivy has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic success," said co-founder and president James W. Lewis. "Ivy is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.
"We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development," Lewis added. "We help students like Ivy build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers."
NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. Each step along the way — from high school to college to career — NSHSS connects young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.
Schwartz is a rising Jefferson High School senior.
She's been involved in theater at the school since 2017, receiving a varsity letter. She's participated in performances of Junie B. (setup and set); Ugly Duckling (an acting part); Greek Mythology (acting/narrating); and Failure a Love Story (working part). Additionally, Schwartz participated in the 2020-21 Actors Scene Showcase during which she wrote, performed and filmed a monologue. She received 15 callbacks from U.S. agencies. Schwartz has also participates in actor training at Actors Scene in Buford taking course work, professional actor training, monologues and filming.
Schwartz also participated in swimming from 2015-2020 at Jefferson middle and high schools.
She's also participated in dance.
Schwartz currently holds a 4.1 GPA at JHS and takes honors/AP coursework; acting and theater coursework; and is a member of the Drama Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.