Cory Shin was recently recognized as the 2021 Career and Technical Education (CTE) Student of the Year at Mill Creek High School.
Shin was one of two dozen students honored during the GCPS 2021 Career and Technical Education Student of the Year awards recognition program. The students— recognized for their achievement in Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses during their high school careers — were selected from a field of high-performing students from GCPS high schools. The celebratory event was live-streamed on Tuesday, March 23.
