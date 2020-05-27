Kaylee Sikes, a communications major, from Jefferson, has been recognized on the spring 2020 dean's list at Columbus State University.
The dean's list represents an elite group of Columbus State University students who have excelled in the classroom by earning at least a 3.60 GPA (on a 4.00 scale) in at least 12 semester credit hours.
