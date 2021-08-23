Alcova Elementary School, Jackson Elementary School, Northbrook Middle School, Osborne Middle School, Mill Creek High School, and Paul Duke STEM High School have been awarded a combined total of nearly $50,000 by the Bosch Community Fund (BCF). The six Gwinnett County schools were selected as grant recipients based on their commitment to and excellence in STEM education. The schools will use the grants to fund STEM-related projects. This is the fifth year that schools in the Gwinnett district have been the recipient of BOSCH grant funds.
The BCF, the corporate foundation for Bosch in North America, was established in 2011 to provide community engagement and philanthropic support. It seeks to support STEM education with a focus on three goals:
• Support the talent pipeline and address the science knowledge gap
• Support environmental education with stewardship
• Support conservation and restoration of natural resources
The grants provide educational resources for teachers and increase student access to hands-on STEM and environmental sustainability programming.
The BCF awards up to $3 million in grants annually to projects with a science, technology, and environmental focus.
