Ten members of the University of North Georgia (UNG) Gainesville chapter of Sigma Tau Delta presented at the honor society's international convention in April, making it the largest UNG group ever to do so. Michaela Smith, of Hoschton, along with faculty mentor Dr. Diana Edelman, presented "Villainizing Women in Stephen King's Carrie."
Smith, who is an executive officers for the Gainesville chapter, provided "Encouraging Involvement on a Commuter Campus" at the Chapter Share event, discussing experiences with the challenges and opportunities of student involvement.
