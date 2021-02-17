Remington Smith of Braselton was named to the dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 fall semester. Smith is in the 3D digital design program.
Undergraduate students are eligible for dean's list if their GPA is greater than or equal to 3.40 for nine credits of traditionally graded coursework; they do not have any grades of "incomplete," NE, D, or F; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
