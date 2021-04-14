George Sorkin, of Buford, received a $4,000 college scholarship from the Gwinnett County Board of REALTORS Scholarship Foundation, through the Northeast Atlanta Metro Association of REALTORS. He is the son of Dirk and Diew Sorkin. Dirk is a REALTOR with Americas Realty and a member of NAMAR.
Currently, George is a student at Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology where he is the Chess Club President. He will continue his education at Georgia Tech majoring in computer science.
He is passionate about teaching math to students and won first place in various math tournaments. George also develops websites and databases and is currently working on creating an Alumni website for his high school. In addition, he is an avid reader.
This is the 28th year that the foundation, through the Northeast Atlanta Metro Association of REALTORS, has presented a scholarship to an outstanding high school senior. Recipients must have a first or second generation family member who is active in the real estate profession and is a current member of The Northeast Atlanta Metro Association of REALTORS. They are also judged by their grade point averages, leadership ability and character.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.