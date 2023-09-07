Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has announced its summer 2023 president's list. Locals named to the list include:
- Rebecca Botco of Hoschton
- Taylor Strickland of Braselton
- Victoria Varela of Braselton
- Julia Schwarzer of Pendergrass
- Frank Watson of Hoschton
- Chrissy Tiller of Jefferson
- Jennifer Thomas-Roloff of Hoschton
- Edgar Ramirez Aburto of Jefferson
