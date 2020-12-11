Teachers and students across the state are invited to celebrate wildlife and their habitats through art by participating in the 31st annual Give Wildlife a Chance Poster Contest.
The initiative is sponsored by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the State Botanical Garden of Georgia and The Environmental Resources Network, or TERN, friends group of DNR’s Wildlife Conservation Section. The goal of this competition for grades kindergarten-5th is to generate knowledge of and appreciation for Georgia’s biological diversity.
The 2020-2021 theme – Nature is Everywhere! – emphasizes native wildlife and plants close to home as well as far away.
"Many people think nature only exists in remote wilderness areas," organizers said. "However, students in the country, suburbs and even cities can find a variety of wildlife right outside their door. All that is required is to slow down, perhaps even sitting in one spot, and take notice. As inspiration for their artwork, students can look for plants, insects, birds and other wildlife in their backyard or schoolyard. If neighborhood greenspace is scarce, ants and other insects can be observed on sidewalks. City, county and state parks are great places to discover nature, too – and most people have at least one park in their community."
After creating artwork based on this year’s theme and within contest rules, participants will enter their drawings and paintings at the local school level. Top school-level entries then proceed to the state contest at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia in Athens. First-, second- and third-place winners will be chosen for four divisions: kindergarten, first and second grade, third and fourth grade, and fifth grade. The deadline for schools to submit digital photos of state-level entries is April 9.
The top 12 state-level winners’ artwork will be showcased on DNR Wildlife Resources Division and State Botanical Garden social media sites. Each state-level winner’s teacher and one parent will be eligible to receive a free DNR wildlife license plate, courtesy of TERN. For contest rules, awards, entry forms and other information, visit georgiawildlife.com/PosterContest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.