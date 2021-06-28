Sommer Stockton, from Hoschton, was recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Burger King Foundation. Since 2013, GPS Hospitality, a rapidly growing franchisee with nearly 400 Burger King restaurants, has supported 1,388 scholars in totaling nearly 1.4 million in giving.
Stockton is a student at Clayton State University.
"I am a BK Manager, who works full time while studying to receive a higher educational degree," Stockton said. "This past year has been extremely tough due to Coronavirus and when I couldn't find work, I returned to my roots: working at Burger King. I've done many extracurricular activities while employed by Burger King including volunteer work and working closely with alumnae at my undergraduate university participating in on-campus activities. I've had the honor of receiving this scholarship before while pursuing my undergraduate degree. Burger King has been a constant in my life and I'm grateful that in my time of need, I had this fantastic corporation to lean and depend upon.”
Scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors based on their grade point average and the impact the applicants have on their schools and communities through volunteerism and work experience. Burger King employees and their family members pursuing a traditional post-secondary education or enrichment programs are also eligible to apply. This year’s 270 winners include 48 employees and 222 seniors in GPS Hospitality’s local communities. The Burger King Foundation scholarships are a community effort as they are funded completely through guest donations at local restaurants.
