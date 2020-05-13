Eight Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) seniors have received four-year, full-tuition scholarships from the Posse Foundation.
Michaela Strauther, Mill Creek High School, is among those named 2020 Posse Scholars. Strauther will attend Brandeis University.
Founded in 1989, the Posse Foundation identifies public high school students with "extraordinary academic and leadership potential who may be overlooked by traditional college selection processes." Posse extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams — Posses — of 10 students. Partner colleges and universities award four-year, full-tuition leadership scholarships to Posse Scholars. Posse Scholars go on to graduate at a rate of 90% and "make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers."
