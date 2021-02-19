Gwinnett’s young artists will be spotlighted during Gwinnett County Public Schools’ (GCPS) four-week Tapestry event. The showcase runs February 19–March 29 at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center (ISC), located at 437 Old Peachtree Rd. NW in Suwanee.
Due to safety procedures implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the show has expanded to encompass additional weeks to reduce the number of schools and panels on display on any given week at the ISC. In addition, there will not be formal opening nights or ceremonies related to the exhibit this year.
Each cluster of schools will have a designated evening in which their artists and families are invited to come view their artwork and the works of other students. All guests to the ISC must wear masks and maintain safe distance from other guests.
All of the selected student artwork for the Tapestry exhibit will be available for in-person viewing at the ISC. In addition, there is an online digital option for the artists and guests to view the works online. The online link for the show is located at https://gcpsfineartstapestry.weebly.com/.
The Mill Creek High School cluster viewing evening is set for Wednesday, March 17.
General public days are also planned, including Feb. 19-21, March 6-7, March 13-14 and March 27-28.
The building hours for the Instructional Support Center during the Tapestry event are: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m. Masks are required at all GCPS facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.