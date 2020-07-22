Twelve University of North Georgia students were recently awarded an internship or Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU).
The National Science Foundation (NSF) funds a large number of opportunities for undergraduates to work in the research programs of higher education institutions while science-based centers fund internships.
Local recipients were:
- Aida Alarcon, a junior from Braselton, pursuing a degree in visual arts, received a REU with University of New Mexico Sevilleta Field Station.
- Skyler Hollers, a senior from Braselton, pursuing a degree in chemistry, received a REU with Georgia Southern University.
- Mark Leggiero, a junior from Buford, pursuing dual degrees in physics and engineering, received the NARI Research Internship from Nimbkar Agricultural Research Institute in Phaltan, India. It was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Grant Zacher, a senior from Flowery Branch, pursuing a degree in biology received the ASPET summer undergraduate research fellowship from the University of Michigan's Department of Pharmacology. His program shifted to an online experience.
While a couple of the REUs have canceled their programs, others have moved them online or plan to continue them in person.
Students interested in pursuing summer research opportunities or undergraduate research projects may contact the Center for Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities office at curca@ung.edu.
