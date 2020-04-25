The Hall County Sheriff’s Office ADVANCE program persevered during the coronavirus shelter-in-place. ADVANCE staff and students completed the 10-week program about positive choices.
ADVANCE training staff deputies are typically in classrooms, teaching the program to all fifth graders in the Hall County School District. COVID-19 put a stop to in-class instruction for the entire district and ADVANCE deputies.
Lt. Gene Joy, Commander of the ADVANCE Unit, got to work with his staff and fifth grade teachers to ensure the final elements, posters and essays were reviewed.
“I want to thank Lt. Joy and each deputy on his team for their creativity and diligence in getting the students through this critical material,” Sheriff Gerald Couch said.
In addition to Lt. Joy, the ADVANCE training staff is made up of deputies Tim Davidson, Rachel Dunn, Mark Paden and Don Parrish.
The program title is an acronym, which stands for Avoiding Drugs, Violence and Negative Choices Early. In addition to the topics in the title, the 10-week program covers personal safety, stranger-danger, Internet and water safety and health and fitness.
A big part of ADVANCE each semester is the graduation ceremony, hosted by each of the 21 schools. While those events were not possible this spring, the ADVANCE team will hit the road beginning on Monday, April 27, to begin taking certificates and program T-shirts to each graduate.
Sheriff Couch, who normally speaks at each ceremony, penned a letter which will be delivered to each ADVANCE student. The sheriff also recorded his spring 2020 graduation address for students to view on social media.
“To our students, I am very proud of each one of you for your hard work. You have learned important skills to make positive choices and avoid bad ones,” Sheriff Couch said in the video.
