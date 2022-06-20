The Gwinnett County Public School System is encouraging families to visit their child’s new school on designated days in June for summer registration. All schools will be open to register students on June 23, June 28, and June 30. The campaign encourages families to start the registration process online, then visit their neighborhood school to complete registration with required documents and information.
Registration is a two-part process:
•Start the registration process online at https://bit.ly/22-23GCPSRegistration. Families can upload documents needed for registration. Most document attachments (PDF, JPG, DOC, PNG, etc.) are compatible. The file-size limit is 2 MB. (Families without internet access can bring documents to the school on designated days.)
•Then, visit the school to complete the process. All schools will be open to register students on Tuesdays and Thursdays during June. Call the local school for registration hours. (http://bit.ly/SchoolPhoneListGCPS). Local schools may offer additional registration opportunities during the summer. Families can confirm which school serves their neighborhood with the district’s online “Find My School” feature (http://bit.ly/GCPSSchoolLocator).
Documents required for registration include:
•an official document showing proof of birth date
•proof that you live in attendance zone
•a valid Georgia certificate of immunization (GA Form #3231)
•a photo ID for the adult registering the child
•proof of authorized person to enroll
•child’s social security number (Students will be enrolled, even if the number is not provided.)
•report cards or official school transcript (current K-12 student)
•withdrawal form from previous school (current K-12 student)
•discipline records (students enrolling in grades 7-12)
According to the school system, families should begin online registration, even if their child’s health records are not up to date. However, families should complete their child’s health screening and immunizations with the Health Department or their physician before school starts.
All GCPS students start school on Aug. 3, with a staggered start for in-person learning. Students in grades K, 1, 6, and 9, and students who spend most of their school day in a small-group setting will start in-person learning on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with all other students participating in digital learning at home. In-person instruction begins for all other grades on Thursday, Aug. 4.
For more on registration in Gwinnett County Public Schools, go to https://bit.ly/22-23GCPSRegistration.
