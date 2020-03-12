Julianne Sutton, of Braselton, was among eleven students recognized March 1 during the Women of UNG's Leadership Luncheon on UNG's Dahlonega Campus.
Leanne Minghini, chairwoman of the Women of UNG, said the leadership luncheon recognized outstanding alumnae and students who have excelled in their collegiate and professional careers and supported the university. It is held annually on a Sunday in March, which is Women's History Month.
"What better time to recognize them," she said.
Nearly 30 female UNG students were nominated by deans and professors for the honor. A committee selected 11 to be recognized.
"These women had to display the leadership qualities of integrity, initiative, courage, humility, responsibility and positivity," Minghini said. "We are really excited to honor these students who stepped up and took the initiative to get involved and lead."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.