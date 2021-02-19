The Gwinnett County Board of Education recently named Al Taylor as interim associate superintendent of school improvement and operations.
Taylor, currently an assistant superintendent for middle schools, will fill the role currently held by Steve Flynt who has accepted the superintendent position in another Georgia school district.
The division of school improvement and operations provides leadership and support to local schools by ensuring the divisional operations and processes are followed to maximize student achievement, striving to keep schools safe and secure, advising schools in disciplinary interventions, and providing a direct line of communication between the school and district office. In addition, this division coordinates the Local School Plan of Improvement (LSPI) process and directs federal and special programs (Title I).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.