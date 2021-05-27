University of Alabama student Gabriella Thacker of Hoschton, is participating in UA's Cooperative Education Program for summer 2021. Thacker is working for Brasfield & Gorrie.
In the Cooperative Education Program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.
While in school, students carry regular course schedules. While on co-op, they work with professionals in their fields who supervise their training and work. At work, co-op students earn competitive salaries and may receive benefit packages in addition to valuable job experience. Participants maintain their full-time student status while at work and have priority registration status each semester through graduation.
