Twelve students and faculty members from the University of North Georgia (UNG) attended the Georgia Chapter of The Wildlife Society (GA TWS) annual meeting held March 2-3 in Macon. Marcus Tipton, of Hoschton, was among those participating.
Tipton, along with Phyllip Ramey, Atticus Leithner, Ash Arnold, Jackie Churchman, McKenna Koons, Haley McCaleb and Madeline Russell — presented a project with Ashlee McCaskill, professor of biology and Environmental Leadership Center director, "Comparison of Pool Characteristics of Granite Outcrops at Clinton Nature Preserve, Douglas County, Georgia." The group won first place for undergraduate poster.
