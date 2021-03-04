The University of Hartford recently announced that James Touchton, of Braselton, has been named to its president's honors list for fall 2020.
The president's honors list is made up of an extremely select group of students who earned a grade point average of 3.75 or higher in the semester. This is the GPA that must be sustained over a full undergraduate career to qualify for a degree summa cum laude.
