Troy University recently announced the students who have been named to the chancellor's list for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2019-20 academic year.
Local students who made the chancellor's list include:
- Stephanie Maytum of Hoschton.
- Bailey Sanderson of Hoschton.
Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the chancellor's list.
