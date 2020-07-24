The Rotary Club of Braselton recently named its 2020 Rotary Scholars. Recipients were:
McMenomy
Haley McMenomy, of Jackson County Comprehensive High School, who graduated eighth in her class of 252 students with a 96.5 grade-point-average.
McMenomy was a four-year varsity cheerleader and was captain for two of those years. She served as class president for three years; was on the Jackson County Leadership team for two years; and was managing editor of the school yearbook. Her other honors and awards include National Honor Society, Scholar Athlete, Georgia Certificate of Merit, Athletic Directors Award and Rotary Student of the Month.
Comments from her recommendation letter include:
“What really sets Haley apart from other students isn’t just her academic record, it’s her outstanding leadership and her unparalleled ability to solve problems creatively.”
“She has grown into one of the most dependable, well-founded and intelligent people I have ever known.”
“Haley is a leader among her teammates, class and community.”
“She is a young woman who uses her assertiveness, passion and sense of purpose to motivate and encourage those around her.”
Ramos
Alyssa Ramos, of Johnson High School, was valedictorian of her class of 321 students with a weighted grade-point-average of 4.567.
Her honors and awards include the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Award; top five GPA all four years of high school; JHS Certificate of Excellence in English, math, social studies and science; and she was named an AP Scholar with distinction. Ramos was also named a College Board National Hispanic Recognition Scholar and was a Jackson EMC Washington Tour Delegate. She served as treasurer of the Interact Club and president of HOSA. She was also the recycling committee chair for the National Honor Society.
Comments from her recommendation letter include:
“Alyssa is motivated, focused and self-confident.”
“Her enthusiasm, energy and engagement positively affect all those around her.”
“Through her volunteerism and community-minded endeavors, she demonstrates that you can be both academically gifted and service-oriented.”
“I often joke with my team teacher that I want to be Alyssa when I grow up.”
“She is intellectually curious, unwaveringly compassionate and actively willing to fight for the underdog.”
“Alyssa is interested in making the work a better place. She exhibits a level of mindfulness and thoughtfulness rare in someone so young.”
“She has a servant’s heart and a leader’s wisdom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.