More than 150 students graduated from the Georgia State University College of Law at the conclusion of the spring 2021 semester.
Ceremonies were held in May; the university officially conferred degrees to Georgia State Law students in June.
Local graduates included:
- Erin Hayes, Braselton, Juris Doctor
- Stacy Joseph, Braselton, Juris Doctor
