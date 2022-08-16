Emily Tyson, of Hoschton, was recently selected to serve on The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi's 2022-2024 council of students. The council, comprised of six student vice presidents from chapters across the nation, will serve as the student engagement committee for the society.
Tyson, initiated into Phi Kappa Phi in 2021, is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in early childhood education at Brenau University. She will serve a two-year term on the council during the 2022-2024 biennium.
