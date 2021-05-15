University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2021 semester. Locals recognized were:
- Kassidy Gott of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Edleen Henriquez of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Abby Roberts of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Alexa Berry of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Alexis Redmon of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Amelia Galley of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s list.
- Cameron Servatius of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Christina Wilkins of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Dagny Berger of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Danielle Hansard of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Destiney Dempsey of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Diana Mancilla of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Eduardo Martinez of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s list.
- Emma Tucker of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s list.
- Graham Gilley of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Hallie McEver of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Jacob Barnes of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Jana Grizzle of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Joseph Hall of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s list.
- Joshua Daugherty of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Kaleigh Adams of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Kalvin Nguyen of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s list.
- Katherine Ronci of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Kiley Love of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Lindsey Kelley of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Matthew Britt of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- McKenzie Greenlee of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Rachael Maxwell of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Samuel Wells of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Sheridan Porras of Jefferson, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Alexandra Lyons of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s list.
- Camille Cowherd of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Cassie King of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Charlize Broomfield of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Dino Jarrin of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Emily Battle of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Emily Gavriliuc of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Emma Keisler of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Grant Hardegree of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Grayson Hill of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Haleigh Lyskawa of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Heather Howell of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Jacob Tanner of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Kaitlyn Castillo of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Keller Hayes of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Kevin Cafferty of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Kevin Donnelly of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s list.
- Kyle Johnson of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Mark Driscoll of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s list.
- Megan Holcombe of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Nicholas DiPaola of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Nicole LeBlanc of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s list.
- Peyton Aukland of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Rachel Sapecky of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s list.
- Ryan Stokes of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Shianne Yang of Hoshcton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Tyler Davis of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Victoria Oh of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Whitney Hall of Hoschton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Ana Quezada Garcia of Braselton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Bailey Kreinbrink of Braselton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Cherish Kitchens of Braselton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- David Siha of Brasleton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Jiselle Gonzalez of Braselton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Joshua Towe of Braselton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Madeline Collins of Braselton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Mariah Millsap of Braselton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Marquis Wallace of Braselton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Mary Chambers of Braselton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Mckenzie Smith of Braselton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Megan Smith of Braselton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Nicole Wucinski of Braselton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Randall Edge of Braselton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Seth Nurmi of Braselton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Skylar Davis of Braselton, has been named to the president’s honor roll.
- Yohan Ortiz of Braselton, has been named to the president’s list.
Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the president’s honor roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the president’s list.
