The deans of each of the University of North Georgia's colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for summer 2023. Honorees included:
- Brianna Ricker of Braselton
- Ella Gessner of Hoschton
- Lindsey Goodwin of Hoschton
- Riley Carr of Jefferson
- Victoria Carithers of Jefferson
- Erin Cook of Jefferson
