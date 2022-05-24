The University of North Georgia's (UNG) debate team collected a series of accolades in the Pi Kappa Delta National Conference from March 10-12 at the University of Central Florida. Taylor Mullikin, from Jefferson, earned a superior rating in broadcast journalism, and the team won superior overall for small entry sweepstakes.
The team won 19 individual awards at the Georgia Intercollegiate Forensics Association state championship tournament on Feb. 26, including first place in the pentathlon (overall individual) won by Mullikin, the team president.
Mullikin placed first in impromptu speaking, impromptu sales speaking and slam poetry; and second place in extemporaneous speaking.
First Place Duo Interpretation -
Elias Gomez Del Rio, of Jefferson, placed first in duo interpretation alongside Nathalia Ingles Cardona.
On Feb. 27, the team earned multiple awards at the Georgia Parliamentary Debate Association state championship tournament, including the state title in the sweepstakes competition. It marked the group's first overall state title since 2009. Mullikin was named finalist (runner-up) in varsity debate at that event.
