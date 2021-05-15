The deans of each of the University of North Georgia's colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2021. The following local students were named to the dean's list:
- Abigail Bailey of Hoschton.
- Aiden Giroux of Braselton.
- Alexander Widstrom of Braselton.
- Allen Bryan of Jefferson.
- Amber Dolin of Jefferson.
- Andrew Blackwell of Hoschton.
- Ariston Toms of Hoschton.
- Ashley Brehm of Jefferson.
- Avery Jones of Braselton.
- Avery Phillips of Jefferson.
- Beau Jones of Hoschton.
- Bekah Viverette of Braselton.
- Benjamin Gilbreath of Jefferson.
- Blaine Booth of Hoschton.
- Britney Moldovan of Hoschton.
- Brittany Acuff of Hoschton.
- Brittany Farmer of Braselton.
- Brooke Clune of Hoschton.
- Carlie Thayer of Braselton.
- Caroline Odum of Braselton.
- Carter Evans of Jefferson.
- Catherine Martin of Jefferson.
- Christian Mendez of Hoschton.
- Christina Romero of Braselton.
- Christopher Bozeman of Braselton.
- Daniel Dzimianski of Jefferson.
- Darby Johnson of Hoschton.
- Douglas Fouche of Jefferson.
- Elizabeth Pinto of Hoschton.
- Elizabeth Taylor of Braselton.
- Emilio Bueno of Jefferson.
- Emily Fleming of Hoschton.
- Ethan Rhea of Hoschton.
- Evan Giroux of Braselton.
- Gabriel Popa of Hoschton.
- Garrett Catanach of Jefferson.
- Grant Bennett of Braselton.
- Hailey Clark of Jefferson.
- Hakeem Cole of Jefferson.
- Haleigh Williamson of Jefferson.
- Hanna Pruitt of Jefferson.
- Hannah Watson of Jefferson.
- Hunter Martyn of Jefferson.
- James Chambers of Jefferson.
- James Young of Jefferson.
- Jenna Sutton of Braselton.
- Jessica Lowry of Jefferson.
- Jordan Puckett of Jefferson.
- Justin Kight of Braselton.
- Justin Le of Jefferson.
- Kaitlyn Logan of Hoschton.
- KajSiab Moua of Jefferson.
- Karen Rubio of Jefferson.
- Katelynne Kenerly of Hoschton.
- Katy Beller of Jefferson.
- Kylie Fowler of Jefferson.
- Larkin Ethridge of Hoschton.
- Lexi Delliponti of Hoschton.
- Lindsey Coles of Jefferson.
- Madison Lucas of Jefferson.
- Maggie McGhee of Jefferson.
- Maria Arce of Jefferson.
- Marissa Maraccini of Jefferson.
- Mary Schaefer of Jefferson.
- Matthew Caldwell of Hoschton.
- Matthew Gowder of Braselton.
- Matthew Hamilton of Braselton.
- Megan Milian of Hoschton.
- Meghan Batten of Braselton.
- Micaela Taylor of Jefferson.
- Moheb Ibrahim of Braselton.
- Natalia Velez Carrero of Jefferson.
- Nathan Gavriliuc of Hoschton.
- Nicholas Hartsock of Braselton.
- Peyton Rolader of Braselton.
- Phoebe Bailey of Braselton.
- Rae-Lynn Cifizzari of Braselton.
- Ranah Ocampo of Jefferson.
- Samantha Liss of Braselton.
- Sarah Beller of Jefferson.
- Seth Blahnik of Hoschton.
- Spencer Wyatt of Hoschton.
- Tanner Crump of Hoschton.
- Taylor Strickland of Braselton.
- Tristan Byrd of Braselton.
- Tucker Jones of Hoschton.
- Victoria Maddox of Braselton.
- William Davidson of Hoschton.
- Zared Mayes of Hoschton.
Dean's list recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
