Twelve University of North Georgia (UNG) students are taking a step in their academic journey this summer thanks to Research Experiences for Undergraduates (REUs) funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF).
Local UNG students participating in research experiences are:
- Destiney Dempsey, from Jefferson, psychology, West Virginia University
- Kyala Shabani, from Hoschton, chemistry, Georgia Southern University
The students will gain valuable research experience in fields such as biology, chemistry, and physics at universities on both U.S. coasts and in between.
