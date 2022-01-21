A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
Locals recognized were:
- Kennedy Fladger of Hoschton, dean's list.
- Claire McKittrick of Hoschton, dean's list.
- Jada Fulkrod of Jefferson, president's list.
