The University of Alabama awarded some 5,860 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies April 30-May 2.
Local graduates included:
- Frederick Blackburn of Hoschton. Blackburn received a master of arts degree.
- Corie Johnson of Jefferson. Johnson received a master of social work degree.
- Ashley Phan of Hoschton. Phan received a master of science in computer science degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.