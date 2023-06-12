The University of Alabama recently announced its spring 2023 graduates, including:
- Kennedy Fladger of Hoschton, bachelor of arts
- Renee Spencer of Jefferson, master of science in nursing
- Gabriella Thacker of Hoschton, bachelor of science in civil engineering
