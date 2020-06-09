The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the graduates were:
- Reagan Baker of Braselton, who received a bachelor of science in commerce and business administration.
- Jeannie Manahan of Hoschton, who received a bachelor of science in nursing.
- Megan Romeo of Braselton, who received a bachelor of arts.
- Monae Stevens of Jefferson, who received a bachelor of arts in communication and information sciences.
- Micah Ward of Braselton, who received a bachelor of arts in communication and information sciences.
