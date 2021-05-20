The following local students have earned degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC):
- Jacquelyn Adams of Jefferson earned a bachelor of arts in history
- Jacquelyn Tirado of Hoschton earned a bachelor of science in business administration
The university held a virtual stateside commencement on May 15 for more than 5,500 graduates of the Class of 2021. Worldwide, more than 13,000 students from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2020-21 academic year. UMGC also conducts graduation ceremonies in Europe and Asia for military service members and their families serving overseas.
