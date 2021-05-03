Sade Christina Boyd, of Hoschton, is among the more than 5,000 candidates for graduation in the University of Mississippi Class of 2021 who will be celebrated during the university's 168th Commencement exercises April 29-May 2.
Boyd, who is a economics major, is a candidate for a bachelor of business administration degree in the School of Business Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.