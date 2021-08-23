For the summer 2021 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded 540 degrees and 17 certificates to graduates. More than 430 participated in the summer 2021 commencement ceremonies on Aug. 6 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega Campus. The ceremonies marked a return to the traditional commencement event with a keynote speaker.
Vincent Van, Hoschton, GA, Bachelor of Science - Biology.
Ariston Toms, Hoschton, GA, Associate of Arts - Business Administration Pathway.
Allen Bryan, Jefferson, GA, Associate of Arts - Business Administration Pathway.
Luz Adame, Braselton, GA, Associate of Science - Clinical Health Science Pathway.
Jordan Puckett, Jefferson, GA, Bachelor of Arts - Communication. Cum Laude
Kyle Johnson, Hoschton, GA, Bachelor of Science - Computer Science. Magna Cum Laude
Frank LaDue, Jefferson, GA, Bachelor of Science - Criminal Justice with Forensics concentration and Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity.
Hannah Tolbert, Jefferson, GA, Bachelor of Arts - Digital Arts.
Makayla Watson, Jefferson, GA, Associate of Science - Early Childhood Education Pathway.
Justin Sims, Jefferson, GA, Associate of Science - Engineering Pathway. Distinction
Andrew Covey, Braselton, GA, Bachelor of Business Adminstration - Finance.
Matthew Gowder, Braselton, GA, Bachelor of Business Adminstration - Finance. Cum Laude
Hilton Howe, Braselton, GA, Associate of Arts - General Studies.
Alex Ward, Braselton, GA, Associate of Arts - General Studies.
Garrett Catanach, Jefferson, GA, Associate of Arts - History Pathway. Distinction
Lindsey Coles, Jefferson, GA, Bachelor of Science - Human Services Delivery & Administration. Cum Laude
Gibson Phillips, Hoschton, GA, Bachelor of Business Adminstration - Information Systems.
Vang Xiong, Jefferson, GA, Bachelor of Business Adminstration - Information Systems.
Megan Bristol, Braselton, GA, Bachelor of Science - Interdisciplinary Studies.
Adriana Guzman, Jefferson, GA, Bachelor of Science - Interdisciplinary Studies.
Jimmy Lee, Braselton, GA, Bachelor of Science - Kinesiology/Health & Fitness.
Cassandra McCullough, Hoschton, GA, Bachelor of Science - Kinesiology/Health & Fitness.
Joshua Burgess, Braselton, GA, Bachelor of Business Adminstration - Management.
Helen Tarrant, Braselton, GA, Bachelor of Business Adminstration - Marketing.
Matthew Hamilton, Braselton, GA, Bachelor of Science - Mathematics and Associate of Science in Mathematics Pathway.
Makenzie Greene, Jefferson, GA, Associate of Arts - Social Work Pathway. Distinction
Abigail Kles, Jefferson, GA, Advanced Certificate - Tier I Leadership & Administration.
Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society. The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With more than 20,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state's largest public universities. The university offers more than 100 programs of study ranging from certificate and associate degrees to professional doctoral programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.