The trajectory of Tropical Storm Ian will allow Hall County School District extracurricular activities to proceed as planned.
“Tropical Storm Ian has moved more to the east than initially predicted, and as a result, extracurricular activities and school events in the HCSD may proceed Friday and Saturday of this week” said Stan Lewis, director of communications and athletics for Hall County. “That being said, schools may still choose to cancel or reschedule practices and events based on conditions in their area and the nature of the activity. For details on specific events, please reach out to your local school.”
