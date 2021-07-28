West Jackson Elementary School parents will see changes in morning drop off and afternoon pickup as school starts.
According to a Facebook post from the school, the City of Hoschton has implemented changes in road directions during school hours that will alter West Jackson Elementary’s morning and afternoon traffic-flow plans.
“These changes will present significant transportation challenges, particularly to families of West Jackson Elementary students,” the post said. “We are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience. We are working with the City of Hoschton and our transportation department to provide the best experience possible for students.”
The changes are as follows, according to the Facebook post:
MORNING PICKUP
•Parents will need to drop off students in the front of the school by way of Maddox Rd. or the side drop-off via West Jackson St.
•No parent drop off will be accessible from East Jefferson St. via Hwy. 53. East Jefferson St. will be one-way only during school hours.
•Upon drop off, all parents will turn right to either Hwy. 53, where a traffic officer will provide support, or East Jefferson St. to New St.
AFTERNOON PICKUP
•Parents must access the car-rider line from Maddox Rd.
•Right turns only are permitted when leaving the car-rider line.
