WJES garden

West Jackson Elementary School has received $500 to go toward its pollinator garden

 Submitted

West Jackson Elementary School has been awarded $500 to support the school’s pollinator garden.

The reward comes as part of the 2022 Little Seeds Pollinator Pals Grant, which is designed to support youth garden programs interested in preserving and creating pollinator habitats to help rebuild declining pollinator populations.

