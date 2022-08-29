West Jackson Elementary School has been awarded $500 to support the school’s pollinator garden.
The reward comes as part of the 2022 Little Seeds Pollinator Pals Grant, which is designed to support youth garden programs interested in preserving and creating pollinator habitats to help rebuild declining pollinator populations.
Of the 20 schools awarded this grant from across the nation, West Jackson Elementary was one of just three schools located in the state of Georgia.
The garden will be improved “by the addition of more pollinating plants in order to have continual blooming plants in spring, summer and fall,” WJES Principal Lori King said. “Additionally, water features and shelters for birds, bats and insects will be added to the garden space. The pollinator garden will also provide an environment to inspire a multitude of activities in all elementary grade levels that facilitate content integration for science, mathematics sand the arts.”
