West Jackson Elementary announced on Oct. 27 that it was awarded a Vibrant Communities grant by the Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Fifty-seven entities in 43 counties statewide received grants through the 2022 program. The funding will be used for STEAM programming at West Jackson Elementary.
“Arts events supported by Vibrant Communities grants will help jumpstart tourism and bring communities together in all parts of Georgia,” said Georgia Council for the Arts executive director Tina Lilly. “As the effects of a worldwide pandemic are still being felt, we are especially happy to announce this funding to help support the work of our grantees as they reconnect and engage with Georgians of all ages.”
Georgia Council for the Arts received Vibrant Communities grant applications from schools, libraries, cities, historical societies, community theaters, Boys & Girls Clubs, and arts and other related organizations from across the state.
“At West Jackson, this grant will help support an ongoing learning partnership with The Alliance Theatre, including professional learning in arts integration for staff and mini-residencies with teaching artists working collaboratively with teachers in classrooms to support teaching and learning through the arts," said Dr. Amity Hardigree, principal of West Jackson Elementary School. "This vibrant partnership supports our STEAM vision and goals for providing students with authentic learning experiences that inspire and equip them to work collaboratively and creatively towards challenging goals. "
Funding for Vibrant Communities grants is provided through appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly. Grant applications were reviewed by peer review panels, which included fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, or are Georgia citizens with a record of involvement in arts activities, experience, and knowledge.
Georgia’s creative industries have a reported $62.5 billion impact on the economy, generating roughly $37 billion in revenue and accounting for about 200,000 jobs in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.