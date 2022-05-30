West Jackson Elementary School (WJES) will hold a lottery for after school care due to a limited number of students the program can serve.
Parents must register for the lottery before midnight on June 13. The drawing will be held June 15. Drawings will be done by family, and families will be contacted on June 16 with information about selections.
Any student not initially selected will be placed on a wait list and may be selected as spots become available.
Parents completing the lottery registration form after June 13 will automatically be placed on the wait list.
By completing and electronically sign the lottery registration form, parents are accepting a spot in the after school program agreeing to pay the yearly registration fee of $15 and $35 flat fee per child per week regardless if they attend each day.
Payment will be required in advance for each week.
The lottery registration form can be found on the WJES Facebook page in a May 25 post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.