Agata White, of Braselton, recently won a national dental assisting scholarship.
The American Dental Assistants Association (ADAA) and the Dental Assisting National Board, Inc. (DANB) have selected White as one of four winners of the 2019 ADAA/DANB Scholarship, from 36 applicants.
The scholarship program was founded to help dental assistants turn their professional development plans into reality.
The ADAA/DANB Scholarship is open to all ADAA members in good standing. It is awarded annually to dental assistants who demonstrate a strong commitment to career growth and lifelong learning in the dental assisting profession.
White is a dental assisting student who serves as a SkillsUSA secretary and was recently inducted into the National Technical Honor Society. She plans to use her scholarship to fund taking DANB exams, with a goal of earning DANB CDA certification, and to attend continuing education seminars, as well as the Thomas P. Hinman Dental Meeting in Atlanta.
“I want to educate myself as much as possible, to become successful in my new career,” White says. “Becoming nationally certified would be a wonderful step in the right direction for me and my education. I would love for that dream to become a reality.”
