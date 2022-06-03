Freed-Hardeman University celebrated its spring 2022 education and nursing graduates with special pinning ceremonies held during graduation weekend in mid-May.
Hallie Whitesides, of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies with concentration in elementary education and received education pin.
