Approximately 350 students received degrees May 14, 2022, during the spring Freed-Hardeman University commencement ceremony held in Loyd Auditorium. Hallie Whitesides, of Hoschton, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies with concentration in elementary education.
Whitesides was also named to FHU's president's list for the spring 2022 semester. To be on the president's list, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.