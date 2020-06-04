Hallie Whitesides, of Hoschton, has been named to Freed-Hardeman University's president's list for the Spring 2020 semester.
Whitesides, who is majoring in interdisciplinary studies with a concentration in elementary education, is among more than 700 students to receive recognition during the spring semester that required students to finish their coursework online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To be on the president's list, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average.
