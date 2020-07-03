Mercer University rising junior Emily Wilbourn recently received the Chevron/SWE Scholarship from the Society of Women Engineers (SWE).
The $5,000 award is annually presented to 18 high-achieving female students enrolled in an ABET-accredited program in engineering, technology or computing.
Wilbourn, from Jefferson, is a computer science major with a minor in math. Her research interests include artificial intelligence, as well as graph theory and how it applies to computer science.
“I am extremely grateful that I was selected for the Chevron/SWE Scholarship,” said Wilbourn. “Earning this scholarship allows me to devote more time to studying and participating in extracurricular activities rather than worrying about how I’m going to pay for school. I’m thankful for the support that the Society of Women Engineers has given me the past couple years. I’m also grateful to my professors here at Mercer, my coworkers at Georgia Tech Research Institute, my friends and my family who have never given up on me.”
At Mercer, Wilbourn serves as treasurer for SWE, a member of the Mercer Wind Ensemble and an inductee in the National Society of Leadership and Success. She is also a visiting student researcher at Georgia Tech Research Institute in Warner Robins, where she has assisted with independent verification and validation (IV&V) planning and execution for major Air Force programs.
“Emily is well-deserving of the Chevron/SWE scholarship. She is an excellent scholar, applying her studies in math and computer science at conferences and in research initiatives. Emily is also an active and well-respected member of the campus community,” said Dr. Jennifer Goode, instructor of technical communication and faculty adviser to Mercer’s chapter of SWE. “All of us in the Mercer chapter are very proud of her accomplishments and recognition at the national level.”
Founded in 1950, SWE is the world’s largest advocate and catalyst for change for women in engineering and technology, leaders said. The organization’s scholarship program provides financial assistance to those who identify as a female/woman and are studying community college, baccalaureate or graduate programs in preparation for careers in engineering, engineering technology and computer science. Last year, SWE awarded nearly 260 new and renewed scholarships valued at more than $810,000.
