For the fall 2022 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded more than 900 degrees and 12 certificates to graduates. About 600 graduates participated in the fall 2022 commencement ceremonies held Dec. 17 at the Convocation Center at UNG's Dahlonega Campus.
Angel Willis, of Jefferson, graduated with an associate of science in psychology pathway.
